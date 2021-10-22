    • October 22, 2021
    Man City Star Predicts Three Names to Challenge for Title of the World's Best Player in 2030

    Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kevin De Bruyne have been discussing who may be the world's best footballer in 2030.
    Kevin De Bruyne is widely recognised as one of the best footballers in the world. Sitting alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mohammed Salah, that's a serious accolade for the Belgian.

    The two-time PFA Player of the Year sets very high standards for himself, so Manchester City posed him and Oleksandr Zinchenko the question of who may be in that same bracket come 2030. 

    Speaking with Zinchenko this week, the Belgian star was very keen to point out he 'will be retired' by that point, to which the Ukrainian jokingly agreed, "No, you’re already gone. You are finished. You are 30 already. You finish.”

    So, who do the pair believe will be winning the large share of the individual accolades come the year 2030? 

    “In nine years… It’s between Phil Foden, [Erling] Haaland, Kylian [Mbappe]. One of them, or someone we don’t know. Nine years,” Zinchenko said.

    The trio of players mentioned by the full-back are probably the highest-rated young footballers in Europe at the moment. 

    Kylian Mbappe has already won a World Cup, Phil Foden has won three Premier League titles, and Erling Haaland has an obscene goalscoring record of 70 in 69 games for Borussia Dortmund. 

    2030 is a long time away, and the pair were keen to point out it could even be someone that's not even started playing football yet that becomes a great player.

    However, for Phil Foden to receive such a high compliment from his teammates further proves that his incredible set of natural abilities has the potential to take him straight to the top.

