Manchester City Star Predicts Spurs As Potential Title Rivals

At this early juncture of the season, there are currently only two teams in the Premier League who remain unbeaten.

Those two sides in question are Manchester City and Spurs. While City's impressive start to the season comes as no surprise at this point, Tottenham have looked much improved at the start of their first full season under Antonio Conte.

While nobody would expect Spurs to mount a fully-fledged title challenge considering the quality of their squad in comparison to The Cityzens', it would be no surprise if they were in and around the top of the table come the end of the season, thanks to having serial winner Conte at the helm.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

And it appears certain members of the City squad are already beginning to look over their shoulders at the Lilywhites.

In a recent interview with Gazzetta Dello Sport (as relayed and translated by Sportwitness), Cityzens midfielder Rodri revealed that he had been impressed with Spurs' start to the season and that he would even consider the London club as potential title contenders.

“They have put together a great squad and they have a manager who has very clear ideas and who knows how to convey them perfectly," the Spaniard told the Italian publication.

"They know what they have to do and they do it with great precision. I see Spurs as candidates for the title. Conte’s career speaks for itself.”

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

While both clubs have had good starts to their respective campaigns, they will need to keep an eye on Spurs' bitter rivals Arsenal, who currently sit above both teams in first place in the table.

However, the Gunners showed weakness in their recent loss to Manchester United which will have encouraged both Spurs and City.

