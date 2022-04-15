Manchester City Star 'Privately' Named as Unofficial Man of the Match for Role in Melee Against Atletico Madrid

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Raheem Sterling have been 'privately' praised at Manchester City for how they respectively dealt with Atletico Madrid star Stefan Savic's attempts at getting Pep Guardiola's players sent off during the Champions League clash this week.

While Atletico Madrid are known for using their streetwise antics in order to frustrate oppositions in Europe, it’s safe to say that they overstepped their boundaries in the second-leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash against Manchester City.

Perhaps the stand-out moment occurred in the 90th minute, when Atletico defender Felipe proceeded to unnecessarily swipe at Phil Foden's leg, after an initial perfectly timed challenge that led to the Manchester City forward rolling on the floor in pain.

Before the Brazilian defender was deservedly sent off, his centre-back partner Stefan Savic was far from innocent, physically dragging the youngster off the floor before going on to pull Jack Grealish’s hair, as a melee broke out between both sets of players.

As the Premier League champions successfully kept their heads unlike the hosts, certain players were given special credit for maintaining their composure in the heat of the battle.

IMAGO / PA Images According to a report by James Ducker and Mike McGrath of the Telegraph, Oleksandr Zinchenko has ‘privately’ been hailed as the unofficial Man of the Match by figures within the Manchester City team for his key role in protecting Phil Foden, after Stefan Savic charged at the player in an attempt to drag him off the floor. IMAGO / PA Images Further details also claim that Raheem Sterling is also understood to have been praised for not lashing out, after the Montenegrin directed a head-butt towards him during the clash. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

It is essential to laud the Sky Blues pair for showcasing their sense of leadership, albeit in different ways.

While Oleksandr Zinchenko decided to stand in to help his teammate, Raheem Sterling recognised that playing into Stefan Savic’s hands could potentially lead to a sending off, putting his side at a disadvantage in such a crucial knock-out tie.

Zinchenko and Sterling’s commendable levels of composure during such intense periods of the clash are a sign of their experience of playing elite level football over the years, which bodes well for City’s Champions League aspirations this term.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube