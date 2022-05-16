Manchester City Star Reveals He Will NOT Be Watching Liverpool and Real Madrid in the Champions League Final

Manchester City midfielder, Ilkay Gundogan has revealed that he will 'definitely' not watch the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, with the club's heartbreaking exit from the competition continuing to irk him.

While Manchester City have shifted their focus towards retaining the Premier League title for the second time under manager Pep Guardiola, their Champions League exit continues to remain a disappointment.

Despite Riyad Mahrez putting Manchester City into the lead in the 73rd minute of the second-leg of the semi-final against Real Madrid, the Blues were on the receiving end of one of the greatest comebacks in the history of Europe’s elite competition, as Rodrygo levelled the score with a brilliant brace in the dying embers of the contest.

If the heartbreak from the La Liga champions’ late flurry of goals wasn’t enough for Manchester City to come to terms with, Karim Benzema destroyed their Champions League dreams by firing in a penalty during extra-time.

Pep Guardiola’s side could have booked a place in the final during the first-leg of the tie, had it not have been for their woeful finishing. Ultimately, Los Blancos capitalised at the Santiago Bernabéu, as the Manchester City fans endured a gut-wrenching defeat, a year on from their loss to Chelsea in the final.

Manchester City vice-captain Ilkay Gundogan shares his supporters’ frustration about his side’s European exit this season, and has revealed that he plans not to watch the final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

IMAGO / Sportimage “If I think about the (Champions League) final in Paris, then I get very angry”, he opened in an interview with Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail. The midfielder continued, “Frustrated, disappointed. I'm definitely not going to watch it. I will definitely try to do something else that day." IMAGO / Pro Sports Images "Nothing is going to really help, the only thing that will is time. It's becoming a little bit easier, even though you know - yet again - you've missed a big chance to lift a possible trophy.”

The German international’s revelation is an insight into his burning desire to lift the coveted Champions League trophy with Manchester City, that has eluded one of the modern era’s greatest teams for far too long.

