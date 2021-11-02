Man City Star Could Miss Up To SEVEN Matches in a Row Due to International Commitments

Manchester City and Algeria star Riyad Mahrez is expected to miss a hefty chunk of the Premier League champions' season, while he represents his country at the start of 2022.

The Africa Cup of Nations, usually shortened to AFCON, was originally scheduled to be played last summer.

This was a major departure from the traditionally winter-based tournament intended to allow players to stay with their clubs for the full season.

However, due to a combination of dangerously high temperatures during the Summer in parts of Africa and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the decision was made to host the 2021 edition of the competition at the start of 2022 instead.

This means that many top African players are expected to miss some games in the domestic calendar, including Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané.

Another such player is Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez (30), who captains the Algeria national team.

Assuming Mahrez is called up for the tournament, the Manchester Evening News' Joe Bray has noted that he will miss between five and seven consecutive games for Manchester City.

The group stage alone will be enough to rule Mahrez out of Premier League matches against Brentford (A), Arsenal (A), Chelsea (H) and Southampton (A), as well as the FA Cup third round.

If Algeria progress to the knock-out stages of the competition, which is considered highly likely, Riyad Mahrez will also miss the fourth round of the FA Cup and February's home league match against Brentford.

Algeria - the defending champions of the competition, are considered among the favourites to win the tournament this season thanks to stars like Mahrez, Said Benrahma and Islam Slimani.

Their group consists of Burkina Faso, Benin and Comoros, none of whom are ranked in the top 60 men's national teams by FIFA. For reference, Algeria are currently ranked 30th in the world and are the fourth-highest African nation.

With that in mind, it's highly likely that Riyad Mahrez will miss all seven projected games, leaving Pep Guardiola to use the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres and Cole Palmer on the right wing.

