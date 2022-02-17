Manchester City Star Riyad Mahrez Discusses Goalscoring Streak Following Champions League Win Over Sporting

Riyad Mahrez has reacted to his rich vein of form in front of goal and Manchester City's encouraging run following their 5-0 thumping of Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

The Premier League champions took a grand step towards qualification for the Champions League quarter-final after putting five past Sporting in Lisbon on the back of a convincing win away at Norwich last week.

Riyad Mahrez continued his fine goalscoring as he opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola's side following a VAR check before Bernardo Silva scored one of his best goals in a Manchester City shirt to make it two.

Phil Foden soon made it three after latching onto Mahrez's low cross into the box before Sterling teed up Silva to bag his second on the night to make it four for the visitors heading into the interval.

"I am happy with how we won on Tuesday and it was good," Mahrez said on Manchester City's ruthless display in Portugal, as quoted by the official club website. "We push each other and we are all in the squad to win games and that is important.”

The Algeria international has been incredible in front of goal since the start of the campaign, particularly in the Champions League, having netted six times in seven appearances in Europe this season.

The 30-year-old winger added: “I am just here to try to help the team. Obviously, it is good when I score and it helps the team.

“I was there in the box when the ball arrived (for the opener against Sporting). It was strange because it took time to be given, but at the end of the day, you have to be there - and I was there."

Sterling made it five with a sumptuous effort from distance in the second-half, with the first-leg result having all but ensured Guardiola's men a place in the Champions League quarter-final ahead of the return leg at the Etihad Stadium in March.

