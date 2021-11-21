Man City Star Rodri Reveals Reason Behind Lack of Goals Following Everton Rocket

Manchester City midfielder Rodri spoke about his superb goal in his side's dominant 3-0 victory over Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, explaining the reason behind his lack of goals.

City cut the gap to the top of the pile to three points with a convincing win over the Toffees in the Premier League, with goals from Raheem Sterling, Rodri and Bernardo Silva sealing the points for Pep Guardiola's side.

Rodri has been widely praised for his role in Manchester City's superb start to the campaign despite having received criticism for his displays in his first two seasons since arriving to the club in the summer of 2019.

However, since the turn of the year, the Spain international has established his status as one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Premier League champions with a series of exemplary displays at the heart of midfield.

The 25-year-old scored an absolute belter against Everton on Sunday, where he was among the best players on the pitch alongside Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva.

"I am very happy with my goal, I don't score many," said the midfielder in his post-match interview.

The Spain international continued by hinting at the reason behind his lack of opportunities to score for Pep Guardiola's side, explaining, "Many times I don't have the opportunity to shoot as I pass, but at that moment I felt it, kind of a rocket.

"I'm very happy because the goal was a beauty. It's always difficult after international break. The crowd realised how good we are at this moment of the season. I think we are outstanding right now."

After a terrific showing against Everton, Rodri and Manchester City will shift their focus to the Champions League in midweek, as Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain come to town on Wednesday.

A victory against the French outfit would clinch first place in Group A for the Manchester club as they look to replicate and potentially better last season's run to the final.

