Manchester City Star Sends Stark Warning to Liverpool Ahead of Heavyweight Premier League Clash

Rodri is looking to getting a result against Liverpool on Sunday after Manchester City's narrow victory against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final in mid-week.

With two wins on spin after the international break in the most crucial part of their season, Manchester City face arguably the most difficult test of their run-in against an in-form Liverpool side at the Etihad Stadium this weekend.

The Blues, who will take a crucial one-goal lead to Madrid in the second-leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie courtesy of Kevin De Bruyne, have seen Jurgen Klopp's men reduce the gap at the top of the Premier League to a mere point in recent months.

Ahead of the tie, Rodri - who made a crucial challenge to deny Fabinho from stealing the win late on when the two sides met at Anfield in October last year - spoke about the challenge awaiting his side, who have avoided defeat in their last five meetings with the Reds ahead of Sunday's clash.

IMAGO / PA Images "We deserved to be here and we want to win them all,” the Spain international said, as quoted by Stuart Brennan of Manchester Evening News. IMAGO / PA Images "We need to go step by step and now it's time to focus on the game against Liverpool. We are in the crucial part of the season, we have to show the best version of ourselves. “We need to give everything in the next few games. You fight for seven or eight months to try to get to the point where we are now, with options in three competitions." IMAGO / PA Images After their trip to Madrid to face Atletico in the return leg of their Champions League tie next week, City can book a place in the FA Cup final with a win over Liverpool at Wembley.

Rodri has been a vital cog of Pep Guardiola's squad since the start of the campaign, having amassed 35 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League champions this season.

The Spaniard, who joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid for £62.8 million in 2019, has established his status as the first-choice pick in the middle of the park for the Blues over Fernandinho, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

It was reported recently that there is a belief amongst some important quarters that Rodri - who has two seasons left on his existing deal in the east side of Manchester - will commit his long-term future to the Blues amid talk of an upcoming contract extension for the midfielder.

