Skip to main content

Manchester City Star Sends Stark Warning to Liverpool Ahead of Heavyweight Premier League Clash

Rodri is looking to getting a result against Liverpool on Sunday after Manchester City's narrow victory against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final in mid-week.

With two wins on spin after the international break in the most crucial part of their season, Manchester City face arguably the most difficult test of their run-in against an in-form Liverpool side at the Etihad Stadium this weekend.

The Blues, who will take a crucial one-goal lead to Madrid in the second-leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie courtesy of Kevin De Bruyne, have seen Jurgen Klopp's men reduce the gap at the top of the Premier League to a mere point in recent months.

Ahead of the tie, Rodri - who made a crucial challenge to deny Fabinho from stealing the win late on when the two sides met at Anfield in October last year - spoke about the challenge awaiting his side, who have avoided defeat in their last five meetings with the Reds ahead of Sunday's clash.

Rodri x Bernardo vs Everton Home

"We deserved to be here and we want to win them all,” the Spain international said, as quoted by Stuart Brennan of Manchester Evening News.

Rodri block vs Liverpool Away

"We need to go step by step and now it's time to focus on the game against Liverpool. We are in the crucial part of the season, we have to show the best version of ourselves.

“We need to give everything in the next few games. You fight for seven or eight months to try to get to the point where we are now, with options in three competitions."

Rodri vs Swindon Away

After their trip to Madrid to face Atletico in the return leg of their Champions League tie next week, City can book a place in the FA Cup final with a win over Liverpool at Wembley.

Rodri has been a vital cog of Pep Guardiola's squad since the start of the campaign, having amassed 35 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League champions this season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Spaniard, who joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid for £62.8 million in 2019, has established his status as the first-choice pick in the middle of the park for the Blues over Fernandinho, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

It was reported recently that there is a belief amongst some important quarters that Rodri - who has two seasons left on his existing deal in the east side of Manchester - will commit his long-term future to the Blues amid talk of an upcoming contract extension for the midfielder.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

CDK Cover
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Eyeing Summer Move for Belgian Forward Amid Erling Haaland Links

By Vayam Lahoti1 hour ago
imago1011098587h
News

"Now I Don't Play Anymore, I Can Say It!" - Sergio Aguero Sends Pep Guardiola One Manchester City Selection Demand

By Freddie Pye2 hours ago
imago0010583330h
News

Manchester City Announce Sergio Aguero Return for 93:20 Anniversary and Statue Reveal Date

By Adam Booker3 hours ago
Nunez 1
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Have 'Already Shown Interest' in Benfica Star With €150 Million Release Clause

By Adam Booker11 hours ago
imago1011070231h (1)
News

Three Manchester City Stars Taking First Steps in Becoming Managers Following Respective Playing Careers

By Srinivas Sadhanand15 hours ago
imago1011103129h
News

Pep Guardiola Used ONE Key Tactic to Stop Atletico Madrid's Time-Wasting in Champions League Clash

By Harry Siddall16 hours ago
imago1011097969h
Transfer Rumours

Key Manchester City Star Suspended For Champions League Quarter-Final Second Leg Against Atletico Madrid

By Harry Siddall17 hours ago
imago1009598323h
News

Plans For Julian Alvarez's Arrival at Manchester City Revealed

By Srinivas Sadhanand17 hours ago