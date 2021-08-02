Man City Star Trio Return From Summer Break - Duo Linked With High-Profile Transfers

Manchester City are welcoming more first team stars back to training this week, after enjoying an extended summer break following their European Championship exploits.

Slowly but surely, Manchester City's first team squad are returning to the City Football Academy for pre-season training. After excursions with their international sides this summer, the majority of the squad were given an extended break.

Today, Manchester City's official website has released the latest set of images showing Bernardo Silva and Rodri returning to training.

Adding to that, Aymeric Laporte uploaded a photo to his Instagram story showing his mesmerising view of the Etihad Stadium from his apartment in Manchester - revealing that he too is back in the country.

Bernardo Silva is definitely the most interesting return.

After his fellow Portuguese teammates returned the City Football Academy without him last week, reports intensified about his potential departure from the club - with the feeling being that the former AS Monaco man is unsettled with life in Manchester.

However, images of him returning today have quashed such rumours surrounding Manchester City giving the midfielder an extended break to sort out his future.

It's still rumoured that he wants to leave the club this summer, but as we've seen with Jack Grealish yesterday, he still wants to be respectful to the club he's enjoyed huge success at.

Aymeric Laporte is another player who was linked away from the Etihad Stadium at the start of the summer.

With the unbreakable partnership between Ruben Dias and John Stones, the Spaniard has found it harder and harder to find any game time, and a return to his new nationality was certainly on the cards.

However, rumours have slowed down on that front, and Aymeric Laporte is now back in Manchester, ready for what is hoped to be another successful season in blue.

2 Gallery 2 Images

