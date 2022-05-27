Manchester City Star Withdraws From International Duty With Injury Ahead of Key Qualifying Fixtures

Riyad Mahrez will not participate in Algeria's upcoming AFCON qualifiers after being deemed unfit for international duty by Manchester City following their Premier League title triumph at the weekend.

Manchester City claimed their fourth Premier League title in five seasons in enthralling fashion as three goals in the space of six minutes sealed a sensational comeback for Pep Guardiola's side against Aston Villa.

The Blues finished the campaign a sole point ahead of Liverpool, who gave the champions a run for their money right till the very end and at one point looked as if their unprecedented quadruple were still on - as City trailed Villa by two goals with less than 15 minutes on the clock.

Despite starring for City for a large part of the campaign and finishing the season as the club's leading goalscorer with 24 strikes to his name, Riyad Mahrez arguably dipped in form towards the closing stages of the season.

IMAGO / Sportimage The 31-year-old was guilty of missing crucial chances in key league ties against Liverpool, West Ham as well as the opening leg of City's Champions League semi-final tie against Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium. IMAGO / NurPhoto After sticking with the four-time Premier League winner in a season-defining clash against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa, Guardiola replaced the Algeria international with Raheem Sterling, who injected some pace in attack for the Blues and set up the first of Ilkay Gundogan's goals late on. Twitter: if2is Just days after Mahrez celebrated retaining the Premier League with City, the Algerian FA confirmed the former Leicester City talisman will miss their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations 2023 qualifiers.

It has been revealed City sent a medical report to the Algeria FA stating Mahrez was not fit enough to feature for his country as they look to get over their disappointing exit from AFCON 2022.

Despite taking time to adjust to life at the Etihad Stadium following his arrival in 2018, Mahrez has been an indispensable outlet for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City since the start of the previous campaign.

The Algerian finished the 2021/22 campaign with 33 direct goal contributions in 47 appearances across all competitions and despite the recent signings of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez in attack, Mahrez is widely expected to commit his future past 2023 to the Premier League champions.

