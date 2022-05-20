Skip to main content

Manchester City Star's Agent Addresses 'Crazy' Fee Question and Makes Pep Guardiola Claim

Jack Grealish's agent Jonathan Barnett was asked in a recent interview if the Manchester City forward has repaid the fee spent by the Premier League champions to secure his services from Aston Villa last summer.

There has been plenty of discussion about Jack Grealish's time at Manchester City since the Premier League champions broke their transfer record and signed the England international for £100 million from Aston Villa last summer.

Despite making an impressive start to life at the Etihad Stadium with debut strikes at the Etihad Stadium and Champions League, the 26-year-old has bagged just six goals and four assists in 39 appearances across all competitions ahead of a title decider against his former club on Sunday.

Whilst being in and out of a side that boasts arguably one of the fiercest attacks in world football, the Birmingham-born star has taken time to adjust to Pep Guardiola's demands and style of play - a recurring theme amongst the Catalan's signings at the Etihad Stadium since 2016.

Grealish x Pep 1

And while many have criticised Grealish for his attacking numbers given the transfer fee paid by City to secure his signature, a new report this week claimed Guardiola and his staff at the Etihad Stadium have been more than pleased with the club's record signing.

Jack Grealish Cover

In an interview with Portuguese newspaper Record this week, Grealish's agent Jonathan Barnett was asked whether Manchester City sent a 'crazy' amount of money on the former Aston Villa skipper.

Grealish vs WHU Away 3

“I don’t think you are going to ask me that in two years," Barnett said, as translated and relayed by The Times.

"You are going to see how good he (Grealish) is. Manchester City have a different style of play to the one he was used to (at Aston Villa).

“He is still learning how to play that way. City’s style is very special and different to other teams. Jack is not used to it. It will take time.”

Grealish is in contention to keep his place in the starting XI when Manchester City host his former side at the Etihad Stadium in a title decider this weekend after the Aston Villa academy graduate scored in his side's 2-2 draw away at West Ham last week.

