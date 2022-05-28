Manchester City Stars Celebrate Until 5AM With Pep Guardiola Missing LMA Awards Ceremony
Manchester City dramatically secured their fourth Premier League title in five years on Sunday afternoon, as three goals in less than six minutes completed a historic turnaround against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium.
Two goals from Ilkay Gundogan and an effortless long-range strike from Rodri helped City comeback from 2-0 down to pip Liverpool to the Premier League title, as the Sky Blues marked the ten-year anniversary of Sergio Aguero's famous title winning goal with another epic 3-2 victory on the final day.
The weekend win against Steven Gerrard's Villa queued a series of celebratory events, as players and staff were pictured in Manchester City Centre on Sunday night celebrating a fourth title of Guardiola's reign.
On Monday, celebrations continued with an open-top bus parade in the Deansgate area of Manchester, as thousands of City supporters lined the streets prior to a large event outside the Beetham Tower.
Pep Guardiola's squad reportedly continued celebrating their latest title triumph long into the night, with some players out until around 5am, according to Miguel Delaney writing in his latest column for the Independent newspaper.
The journalist also claims that the Blues' celebrations following Sunday's victory were also likely to reason for Pep Guardiola's absence at the 2022 League Managers Association Awards - which lacked overall representation from the Premier League Champions, according to Delaney's latest newsletter.
Despite having won his fourth Premier League title in five years, an achievement only previously reached by Sir Alex Ferguson, Pep Guardiola wasn't named the LMA Premier League Manager or LMA Manager of the year - with both awards going to Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp.
The Catalan, who won the award in 2021 after guiding Manchester City to the Premier League title, Carabao Cup, and a maiden UEFA Champions League Final, was nominated alongside Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Frank, Patrick Vieira and Eddie Howe for the Premier League Manager of the Year award.
Bizarrely, there was reportedly even a 'smattering' of boos when the 51 year-old's name was read out at the prestigious London event, as fellow managers Marco Silva, Leam Richardson, Matt Taylor and Emma Hayes OBE picked up awards.
