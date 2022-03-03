Manchester City Stars Enjoy City Centre Night Out Ahead of Manchester United Clash

A number of Pep Guardiola's squad have enjoyed a night out in Manchester city centre this week, ahead of the weekend's crunch Premier League clash against rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

Time off is precious for Premier League footballers in this day and age, especially with a relentless schedule of fixtures and off-season tournaments - days without football seem to be few and far between.

Yet, in the week leading up to a pivotal Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola appears to have given his squad some much needed leisure time.

A host of Manchester City stars were spotted on a night out in Manchester on Wednesday evening, as reported and captured by the Daily Mail.

The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling, and Riyad Mahrez were among the Manchester City players seen to be out enjoying themselves at The Ivy restaurant in the Spinningfields region of the city centre.

The players, according to the Mail, left the restaurant in the early hours of the morning, with the assumption that they were granted the morning off from training.

The night out came off the back of Manchester City's progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals, thanks to a 2-0 victory at London Road over Peterborough. Goals from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish saw the Premier League outfit advance to the next round.

Attention will now turn to Manchester United's visit to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, as Manchester City look to remain at the top of the league table with Liverpool breathing down their necks.

At present, Pep Guardiola's squad have a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, though Jurgen Klopp's men do have a game in hand.

Despite being the more in form side, the Premier League champions will have a poor home record against Manchester United in recent years in the back of their minds. Only one win in six home derby's for Pep Guardiola will be a statistic that the Catalan will be eager to turn around on Sunday.

