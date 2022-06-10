Skip to main content
Manchester City Stars Feature In Portugal Victory

It has been a busy post-season with a serious amount of international games being played across the globe as national league managers still try to figure out what their best squad is for the World Cup which starts in November.

Plenty of Manchester City players have been in action and two combined for Portugal.

Cancelo

Joao Cancelo celebrating for Portugal

Portugal played against the Czech Republic in their third Nations League game.

They took a first-half lead thanks to Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo firing in from a tight angle after a neat pass from other City star man Bernardo Silva.

Goncalo Guedes got the second goal five minutes after Cancelo's strike with a scuffed strike after a delightful through ball from guess who, Bernardo Silva.

Silva

Silva in action against Czech Republic

The win puts Portugal top of their Nations League group on seven points.

So far they have drawn against Spain and beaten Switzerland with Silva getting an assist against the Spanish and also yet again assisting his teammate Cancelo in the victory over Switzerland.

Their last game before the holiday season is away to Switzerland with Silva and Cancelo being vital for another important three points for Fernando Santos' men.

