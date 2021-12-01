Man City Starting XI vs Aston Villa 'Leaked' on Social Media Over FIVE HOURS Before Kick-Off

The Manchester City starting XI to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday night has seemingly been 'leaked' on social media, over five hours before kick-off.

Pep Guardiola's side travel to Villa Park looking to maintain pressure on league leaders Chelsea, after the reigning champions cut down the gap at the top of the table to just a single point following results last weekend.

Manchester City's 2-1 win at home to high-flying West Ham at the Etihad Stadium was followed by Chelsea being held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Ahead of what is expected to be another tight and tense affair in the Premier League on Wednesday night, Manchester City's starting XI has seemingly been 'leaked' by a social media user with a good track record of line-up information.

As per CW9_MCFC on Twitter, who released his information just under six hours before kick-off at Villa Park, Pep Guardiola is set to spring several surprises on supporters, with several players missing from the squad entirely.

It is claimed that Ederson will start in goal as expected.

The back four will consist of Joao Cancelo at right-back, Ruben Dias starting alongside Nathan Ake in the centre of defence, with Oleksandr Zinchenko returning as the left-back.

The midfield gets even more interesting, if the information of CW9_MCFC is to be believed, with a double-pivot of Rodrigo and Fernandinho, spearheaded by Bernardo Silva in a central three.

As for the attacking trio, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling are set to operate as the wingers, with Gabriel Jesus moving into the central striker or false nine role for the clash against Steven Gerrard's side.

CW9_MCFC also reveals that Ilkay Gundogan, Kyle Walker and John Stones have not made the matchday squad, although the reasons have not been disclosed. Aymeric Laporte is obviously suspended, following his yellow card against West Ham.

Official team news is expected from Manchester City's social channels at around 19:15 UK time on Wednesday night.