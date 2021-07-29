Man City Striker Spotted Wearing Protective Boot Amid Pre-Season Fitness Concerns

Manchester City striker Liam Delap has been spotted wearing a protective boot around his right foot on Thursday afternoon.

The teenage forward had been lined up for an increased involvement across the course of 2021/22 season, with Pep Guardiola currently short on options in the striker department - following the departure of Sergio Aguero to Barcelona.

Delap is highly-regarded among coaches at the City Football Academy, and since his move from Derby County's youth set-up, has caught the attention of Pep Guardiola within the first-team at the club.

However, doubts over the fitness of the striker were raised prior to Manchester City's pre-season clash against Preston North End on Tuesday night, with the official word being that the 18 year-old was 'deemed not fully-fit'.

As spotted by Dan Freebairn on Twitter, Liam Delap was wearing a protective boot in Manchester on Thursday afternoon - further confirming the player's fitness status.

There had been some hope among supporters that the promising striker would make a return to first-team action against Barnsley in the second pre-season match of the summer, as Pep Guardiola's side take on the Championship outfit at the City Football Academy.

At present, there has been no further word on the fitness status of Liam Delap, however further comment on the injury could be made ahead of Saturday evening's clash - which is scheduled to kick-off at 6PM.

On the subject of Liam Delap's future, the latest reports state that Championship outfit and former employers of the player's father Stoke City are confident of signing the player on a loan deal for the 2021/2022 season.

This comes despite the club's lack of progress in signing a new marquee striker, however there remains a pursuit of Tottenham frontman Harry Kane - with the London outfit demanding a staggering £160 million for the player.

