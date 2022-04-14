Manchester City Suffer Added Blow Ahead of Real Madrid Clash With Key Player Suspended

Joao Cancelo is suspended for Manchester City's Champions League semi-final first-leg against Real Madrid after picking up his third yellow card on Wednesday night.

It is very rare that the Champions League does not produce an absolute classic.

On Tuesday evening, holders Chelsea almost produced a miracle comeback against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Down 3-1 from the first-leg, the West London outfit took a 3-0 lead with 10 minutes to go.

However, the European pedigree of Madrid shone through in the end, with Rodrygo and Karim Benzema turning the tie back in their side's favour and progressing 5-4 on aggregate.

Manchester City's 1-0 victory over two-legs against Atletico Madrid was not without incident, however. Major scuffles, moments of individual quality, and dogged defending - the tie had it all.

That sets up an epic semi-final encounter between City and Madrid, with the first-leg at the Etihad Stadium scheduled for a fortnight's time.

Pep Guardiola, however, will have some major selection headaches for the clash - heightened by one particular incident on Wednesday night. With Atletico Madrid pushing to find that all-important equaliser, Joao Cancelo lunged into a challenge that earned him a yellow card.

That was the Portuguese international's third of this year's competition, meaning he is now suspended for the first-leg of the semi-final.



UEFA rules state that all yellow card tallies are wiped after the quarter-final stage, meaning Kevin De Bruyne - also one away from suspension - is now no longer at risk.

The Catalan may not even be able to call on his talisman suspended or not. The Belgian limped off early into the second half after attempting a run-in behind the Madrid defence and was pictured sitting on the bench with heavy strappings of ice around his leg.

Guardiola will also be fretting about the situation surrounding Kyle Walker, who fell awkwardly on his ankle and was also forced to come off the field with an injury.

