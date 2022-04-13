Manchester City Suffer Double Injury Concern in Champions League Tie Ahead of Liverpool Semi-Final

Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker have both limped off from Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final second-leg against Atletico Madrid with their own respective injuries.

In the 65th minute, the Belgian maestro signaled to the bench that he had felt some discomfort when attempting to run in behind the Atletico Madrid defence and was replaced by Raheem Sterling.

Minutes later, Kyle Walker fell awkwardly after a challenge with an opposing player and was in some pain towards the right touchline.

After some lengthy treatment, the England international attempted to carry on before going down and asking the Manchester City bench to make a substitution - Nathan Aké his replacement.

