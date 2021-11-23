Man City Suffer Fitness Blow as Star Forward Misses Training Ahead of Champions League Clash Against PSG

Manchester City have suffered a fitness blow on the eve of their crunch Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola's side are within touching distance of the knock-out stage of Europe's premier club competition once again, and have the opportunity to secure their place and top spot in Group A with a victory against the Paris outfit.

The clash at the Etihad Stadium will also present Manchester City with their sternest test in weeks, and comes at the very start of one of the most notoriously difficult periods of the football calendar.

As such, Pep Guardiola would have been hoping to have a full compliment at his disposal, however a Covid-19 stricken Kevin De Bruyne and a sidelined Ferran Torres means the City boss will have to shuffle his relatively limited pack of cards.

The situation surrounding Jack Grealish has also been a concern in recent days, after the former Aston Villa captain returned from international duty with England early due to an injury.

As per the information of Simon Bajkowski at the Manchester Evening News on Tuesday afternoon, Jack Grealish was also not present in Manchester City's pre-PSG open training session at the City Football Academy.

Speaking earlier on Tuesday during his pre-match press conference, Pep Guardiola was quizzed on the fitness of his £100 million summer signing, to which he responded with some relatively vague information despite an initial positive update.

Guardiola explained, "He (Jack Grealish) is much better. We will see today how he feels."

While Grealish may have been missing from the live open training session at the City Football Academy, there does remain the possibility that the forward took part in some activity indoors - which could keep him in contention for Wednesday night's clash.

