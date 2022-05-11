Skip to main content

Manchester City Suffer Major Defensive Injury Blow in Premier League Clash

Manchester City have suffered yet another major injury blow at centre-back, with Aymeric Laporte taken off midway through the second-half against Wolves this evening.

Kevin De Bruyne ran the show at Molineux, scoring four sublime goals and propelling Manchester City within touching distance of the Premier League title.

The Belgian opened the scoring just six minutes into the contest, latching onto an excellent Bernardo Silva through-ball and slotting the ball into the far corner.

Wolves did hit back through Leander Dendoncker, but De Bruyne scored again within minutes, firing into the roof of the minute after a ricochet in the Wolves penalty area.

He completed a stunning 24-minute hat-trick with a powerful effort into the bottom corner from the edge of the area - meaning all of his strikes came from his weaker left foot.

Astonishingly, the 30-year-old was not done there. He was on hand to fire a rebound into the corner just after the half-time break and join an elite club of players to score four goals in one Premier League match.

imago1011941227h

There was still time for Raheem Sterling to get himself on the scoresheet, tapping in at the back-post from Joao Cancelo's cross.

imago1011940911h

However, Pep Guardiola has suffered another huge injury concern in the hectic title run-in. After Phil Foden was disposed on the halfway line, Raul Jiminez charged forward and collided with Aymeric Laporte.

imago1011941358h

The Frenchman went down clutching his left knee and received lengthy medical treatment from the City physios. After attempting to continue, he was replaced by Nathan Aké 10 minutes later.

With Ruben Dias, John Stones, and Kyle Walker all missing for the remainder of the season - according to Guardiola - the Catalan will be desperate to not add Laporte to the treatment table.

Nathan Aké - City's only fit senior central defender - is also carrying an ankle knock which Guardiola admitted makes him only 'half-fit' to start games at this moment in time.

Fernandinho was partnered alongside Laporte in tonight's clash, but Rodri was even forced to drop deep and play in that position for the final 15 minutes.

imago1011941983h
