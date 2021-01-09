Manchester City superstar parts ways with agent

NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Raheem Sterling, one of the most high-profile of Manchester City and England players, has decided to part company with his long-time agent, according to Martyn Ziegler at the Times.
Sterling, who has been represented by Aidy Ward since he was a teenager at Liverpool has decided to discontinue his relationship with the agent, despite Fabrizio Romano reporting that Manchester City plan to offer the 26 year-old a new contract this year.

In his podcast, ‘Here We Go’, Romano said that negotiations around Sterling’s contract hadn’t yet started, but whether Sterling not having an agent is a factor in this, is unknown.

The Times report claimed that the winger was “refocusing” and that it is currently not known who his new agent might be despite those close to the England superstar suggesting the player could decide to go without an agent and just use a lawyer in the future.

Ward was instrumental in Sterling’s move to Manchester in 2015, as City made the then 20 year-old the most expensive English player ever in a £49 million move.

The now English footballing icon has played over 250 times for the Blues and has become key under Pep Guardiola, scoring 31 goals last season, and 107 goals since he signed for the club six years ago.

It has been widely reported that Sterling will be amongst several current Manchester City players to be awarded new contracts in 2021, with Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and John Stones some of the other Blues players in line for extensions, following Pep Guardiola’s new contract in November.

Although not common, it isn’t rare for a player to be without an agent. Kevin De Bruyne, who himself is currently negotiating new terms with Manchester City, is also without an agent since Patrick De Koster was arrested in the summer.

