City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City 'surprised' by one Premier League rivals' involvement in UEFA ban enquiry

Alex Farrell

Club officials at Manchester City are reportedly 'shocked' that Liverpool are involved in a request for clarification on their UEFA sanction, according to the Daily Express.

The Premier League champions were aware that a number of fellow top-10 clubs had come together to discuss the issue, but not that the league leaders were party to these talks.

Indeed the only side in the top half to not put their name into the hat is Sheffield United, who are unwilling to get involved in a potential legal battle at this stage of their development.

Manchester City officials accept that their competitors below them in the Premier League may wish for clarification due to the potential for an extra Champions League spot, but were not expecting Liverpool to get involved.

general-views-of-sport-venues-after-events-postponed-due-to-covid-19 (2)

As of now, the request appears to be that the Court of Arbitration for Sport prevent Manchester City from competing in the Champions League whilst their appeal is heard. However, given that CAS is closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, there is a distinct possibility that their appeal will not be resolved before the start of next season. As a result, there are a number of clubs looking to assess where UEFA stands on the issue.

Regardless of this recent inquiry, officials at the Etihad reportedly remain confident that their appeal will not be affected and have not asked for any punishment to be frozen.

Whatever happens when CAS reopens in the weeks to come, it is clear that the potential ban has caused tensions to emerge between City and a number of their Premier League competitors.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Swap deal involving David Alaba and Leroy Sané stalls – Austrian prefers move to Spain

There has been a few developments in the rumours linking David Alaba to Manchester City in a potential swap deal for Leroy Sané.

Alex Farrell

Leeds United set to exercise £8 million buyout clause for Man City midfielder

Championship side Leeds United are ready to exercise their right to buy Jack Harrison for £8m, report The Athletic.

markgough96

Man City star 'taking his time' in giving club 'guarantees' about his future - will try to leave unless Champions League ban is overturned

Belgian media outlet Sport/Foot report that Man City star Kevin de Bruyne could look to leave the club, unless its Champions League ban is overturned.

markgough96

Nearly half of the Premier League clubs are looking to stop Man City participating in next seasons Champions League

Nine of the twenty current Premier League sides are looking to stop Manchester City competing in next years UEFA Champions League.

Harry Winters

by

Sapsap

Bayern Munich facing competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid for Leroy Sané's signature

Bayern Munich have now been joined by Barcelona and Real Madrid in the race for Manchester City winger, Leroy Sané.

Danny Lardner

Exclusive: Manchester City contact elderly and disabled season ticket holders to offer support

Manchester City have been making contact with elderly and disabled season tickets holders offering their support and assistance during to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Freddie Pye

Manchester City confirm they will pay match day casual staff amid uncertainty following COVID-19 outbreak

Manchester City have emailed their casual workers to confirm that they will be paid for the remainder of the season, after the COVID-19 pandemic has kept them away from the Etihad.

Danny Lardner

Man City midfielder registers interest in studying for UEFA coaching badges

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has registered an interest in studying for his UEFA A and B coaching badges.

Danny Lardner

Pep Guardiola makes €1 million donation towards Barcelona COVID-19 fight

Pep Guardiola has donated €1 million to the 'Angel Soler Daniel Foundation' to purchase and supply sanitary equipment in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Danny Lardner

Man City 'looking with interest' at Serie A defender amid rival interest from Everton

Man City manager Pep Guardiola is 'looking with interest' at developments in Italy as Everton are allegedly mulling a move for Kalidou Koulibaly, say Gazzetta della Sport.

markgough96