Manchester City 'surprised' by one Premier League rivals' involvement in UEFA ban enquiry

Club officials at Manchester City are reportedly 'shocked' that Liverpool are involved in a request for clarification on their UEFA sanction, according to the Daily Express.

The Premier League champions were aware that a number of fellow top-10 clubs had come together to discuss the issue, but not that the league leaders were party to these talks.

Indeed the only side in the top half to not put their name into the hat is Sheffield United, who are unwilling to get involved in a potential legal battle at this stage of their development.

Manchester City officials accept that their competitors below them in the Premier League may wish for clarification due to the potential for an extra Champions League spot, but were not expecting Liverpool to get involved.

As of now, the request appears to be that the Court of Arbitration for Sport prevent Manchester City from competing in the Champions League whilst their appeal is heard. However, given that CAS is closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, there is a distinct possibility that their appeal will not be resolved before the start of next season. As a result, there are a number of clubs looking to assess where UEFA stands on the issue.

Regardless of this recent inquiry, officials at the Etihad reportedly remain confident that their appeal will not be affected and have not asked for any punishment to be frozen.

Whatever happens when CAS reopens in the weeks to come, it is clear that the potential ban has caused tensions to emerge between City and a number of their Premier League competitors.

