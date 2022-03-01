Skip to main content

Manchester City Sustain Double Injury Concern Ahead of Manchester United Clash

Pep Guardiola has revealed the worrying reason why Manchester City centre-backs Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake were substituted at half-time on Tuesday evening, as the Blues booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Pep Guardiola named a remarkably strong side to face Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday evening, with Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez also starting against Grant McCann's troubled team. 

Despite the personnel, it took the Blues until the 61st minute to break the deadlock, as the Cambridgeshire club put up fierce resistance, and almost took the lead in the first-half through Jeando Fuchs' effort, which was well saved by Ederson at his near post. 

Eventually, Manchester City would take the lead through Riyad Mahrez, as the Algerian smartly finished, as he rolled the ball into the far corner. 

Jack Grealish would guarantee Manchester City's place in the FA Cup quarter-finals for a third successive season seven minutes later, as the £100 million man scored his ever FA Cup goal. 

The win, which was the Blues' 30th victory of the campaign, may however be bittersweet, after Pep Guardiola revealed the worrying reason for replacing both his centre-backs at half-time. 

Read More

John Stones and Aymeric Laporte came on for Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias at the start of the second-half, and Pep Guardiola said post-match that the changes were enforced due to 'medical reasons.'  

Ake, who was making his 14th start of the season, was taken off after 45 minutes due to a 'knock' according to Pep Guardiola, with the Dutchman having taken a heavy fall midway through the first-half. 

Dias was also substituted at half-time, with the Catalan revealing post-match, that the Portuguese defender was 'was not feeling good in his leg.' 

Manchester City are set to welcome rivals Manchester United to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League, with the Blues looking to extend their lead over Liverpool, at the top of the table.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago0048800231h
News

Manchester City Sustain Double Injury Concern Ahead of Manchester United Clash

By Harry Winters
1 minute ago
imago1010263958h
News

FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw Details, How To Watch, Ball Numbers

By Harry Winters
20 minutes ago
imago1010265076h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Peterborough United 0-2 Manchester City (FA Cup Fifth Round)

By Nathan Allen
56 minutes ago
imago1010173353h
News

Why Oleksandr Zinchenko Has Been Named Manchester City Captain for FA Cup Clash With Peterborough

By Harry Winters
3 hours ago
Walker vs PSg Home
News

Why Kyle Walker is Missing From Manchester City's Squad Against Peterborough in the FA Cup

By Vayam Lahoti
3 hours ago
imago1008999434h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Line-Ups: Peterborough United vs Manchester City (FA Cup Fifth Round)

By Harry Siddall
4 hours ago
imago1009259796h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Chief Holds Direct Meeting with Mino Raiola Regarding Erling Haaland

By
Harry Siddall and
Freddie Pye
6 hours ago
imago1010204591h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City 'Prepare Offer' for Villarreal Teenage Sensation Yeremy Pino - Liverpool Also Interested

By Srinivas Sadhanand
6 hours ago