Man City Sweating Over Fitness of Key Star Ahead of Premier League Clash With Wolves

Manchester City star Phil Foden was taken off in his side's 2-1 defeat away at RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday evening with an ankle issue, which has put him in doubt for a league meeting with Wolves at the weekend.

Foden made his second start in the space of three days in Germany after recovering from an ankle injury that had kept him on the sidelines in his boyhood club's victories against West Ham and PSG in recent weeks.

The England international, who was replaced by Raheem Sterling at the interval, has bagged five goals and four assists in 15 appearances across all competitions this season despite being sidelined for the opening month of the campaign.

An impressive seven-game winning run was ended on Wednesday as Pep Guardiola's side delivered an uncharacteristically underwhelming display in a narrow loss at an empty Red Bull Arena Leipzig, with Kyle Walker sent off late on for the Premier League champions.

According to Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail, Manchester City are waiting on an update on the extent of Foden's latest ankle issue, which has put the 21-year-old's availability into question ahead of a visit from Wolves on Saturday.

Guardiola confirmed in his post-match press conference on Wednesday that Foden suffered problems in his ankle in the opening half against RB Leipzig, and was taken off at the break as a precaution - to prevent a previous issue from potentially aggravating further.

Foden's absence could hand another start on the left wing for Raheem Sterling, who has rediscovered his touch in the box with goals against Everton, PSG and Watford in recent weeks after a frustrating start to the campaign that had seen him fall out of favour at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City will be looking to stay top of the Premier League and return to winning ways against Wolves at the weekend, with Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Rodri all expected to return to the starting XI after being handed a timely rest against Leipzig.

