Manchester City Claim Team Bus Was Attacked After Leaving Liverpool Stadium

It appears that Liverpool v Manchester City wasn't only a feisty affair on the pitch.

In the game, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was shown a red card and tensions boiled over on the pitch with Bernardo Silva shoving both Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk.

It was a day where neither side covered themselves in glory. Some unacceptable chants were stemming from the way end and Pep Guardiola had coins thrown in his direction by the home fans.

IMAGO / PA Images

And it now seems that Manchester City's team bus was attacked as it prepared to leave Liverpool on its return to Manchester.

An inspection of the damage after the attack has revealed that the windscreen to the bus has been cracked.

This is now the second time the City bus has been targeted in the city, with the coach also taking damage on their visit to Anfield in 2018.

That day the bus was pelted on its entry to Liverpool's stadium ahead of a Champions League quarter-final between the two sides.

Regarding the match itself, it was a poor day for City, who suffered a 1-0 loss to their rivals.

The Sky Blues looked to have taken the lead in the 54th minute via Phil Foden, however, the goal was chalked off in an on-field review due to a foul by Erling Haaland on Fabinho in the build-up.

The Cityzens would continue to push to break the deadlock but would commit too many bodies forward for a free-kick, allowing Salah to find himself clean through on goal when he beat Joao Cancelo on the halfway line.

This proved to be the only goal of the game as The Reds would see out a 1-0 win, leaving City four points adrift of league leaders Arsenal.

