Manchester City Team News Versus Tottenham Hotspur

Kevin De Bruyne will be fit and ready for the game against Spurs after he was missing for training in the week.

The Belgium international has been one of City's star men for years so fans were worried when he wasn't pictured in the training sessions in the build-up for the 'Big Six' clash against Antonio Conte's side.

However Pep Guardiola confirmed in his press conference previewing the game that De Bruyne missed a training session due to a personal issue but now he is back to attempt to close the eight point gap at the top of the table.

The Belgium international got the assist in the loss to Manchester United last weekend so he will be hoping this time any goal contributions go towards a victory.

IMAGO / News Images

John Stones and Ruben Dias also back

Guardiola also confirmed that John Stones and Ruben Dias are back in training so will be in contention to play against Spurs with the task of keeping Harry Kane quiet.

Stones was in some fine form but he hasn't played since the 1-0 victory against Chelsea in the league earlier this month so it has been a big blow to the Premier League Champions.

Ruben Dias has been out for numerous weeks due to a hamstring issue he picked up at the World Cup in Qatar with Portugal.

Kyle Walker had to fill in against Southampton and it didn't go well as City exited the Carabao Cup so Guardiola will be glad to have his main central defenders back ready for action.

