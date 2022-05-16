Skip to main content

Manchester City Tipped to Sign France International Full-Back This Summer

Former Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna believes Pep Guardiola's side could look for 'cover' at left-back ahead of next season, and has suggested AC Milan's Theo Hernandez as the ideal signing.

With Oleksandr Zinchenko missing the start of the 2021/22 season and Benjamin Mendy’s ongoing legal issues, Manchester City were in the midst of a crisis at left-back.

However, Joao Cancelo certainly appeased all the doubts by not only deputising in the role, but being widely regarded as the stand-out player in what is an unnatural position to the former Juventus man.

Despite the Portuguese international’s sparkling showings throughout the season on the opposite flank, the ideal situation still includes him providing competition for Kyle Walker at right-back, with Manchester City scouring the transfer market to add a left-back to their ranks.

imago1012051316h

Former City defender Bacary Sagna - who enjoyed a prolific career in the Premier League - has recently touched on the importance of Pep Guardiola’s side signing a left-back, and suggested one of the most exciting players in the position.

imago1012046160h

They don’t have to target anywhere; they are complete in every position. Maybe left-back, if I had to cover one position. But still, they have been doing well. But left-back, they don’t have a natural left footer, so that would be the one position."

Bacary Sagna continued by telling The Sun, "I like Theo Hernandez, he’s playing really well and has potential. He has a bright future."

imago1012040252h

While the AC Milan defender was constantly linked with a switch to the Etihad Stadium ahead of next season, it is likely impossible that a move would still be on the cards after he signed a contract extension with the Italian giants until 2026 in February.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, the French international’s decision to commit his future at the San Siro may not deter Manchester City’s plans to bolster the department, as Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail previously reported that Etihad officials may target a ‘less expensive’ left-back option, after signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

With names such as Tyrick Mitchell, Aaron Hickey, and Abner Vinicius also speculated with a switch to join Pep Guardiola’s side on several occasions, Manchester City could well have a plan B at left-back in store after news about Theo Hernandez’s contract extension was first revealed.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Grealish vs WHU Away 2
News

"Fingers Crossed!" - Jack Grealish Looks Ahead to Premier League Final Day Against Former Club Aston Villa

By Srinivas Sadhanand26 minutes ago
imago1006975215h
News

PUMA Reveal Release Date for 2022/23 Manchester City Home Kit

By Harry Siddall28 minutes ago
Pep vs WHU Away
News

"We Are Going To Prove" - Pep Guardiola Sends Message to Premier League About His Manchester City Squad

By Srinivas Sadhanand53 minutes ago
imago1010842691h
Transfer Rumours

From Portugal: Manchester City Advance in €40 Million Deal to Sign Sporting CP Midfielder

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1011945121h
Transfer Rumours

Raheem Sterling Ready to Join La Liga Giants Next Season

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1011726515h
News

Jude Bellingham Reveals Erling Haaland Has Completed 'Dream' Move in Making Manchester City Switch

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1012038308h
News

Pep Guardiola Congratulates Manchester City on the Signing of Erling Haaland

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
imago1001726215h
News

Manchester City Legend Reveals Desire to Return to the Club During Reunion Event

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago