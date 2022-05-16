Manchester City Tipped to Sign France International Full-Back This Summer

Former Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna believes Pep Guardiola's side could look for 'cover' at left-back ahead of next season, and has suggested AC Milan's Theo Hernandez as the ideal signing.

With Oleksandr Zinchenko missing the start of the 2021/22 season and Benjamin Mendy’s ongoing legal issues, Manchester City were in the midst of a crisis at left-back.

However, Joao Cancelo certainly appeased all the doubts by not only deputising in the role, but being widely regarded as the stand-out player in what is an unnatural position to the former Juventus man.

Despite the Portuguese international’s sparkling showings throughout the season on the opposite flank, the ideal situation still includes him providing competition for Kyle Walker at right-back, with Manchester City scouring the transfer market to add a left-back to their ranks.

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency Former City defender Bacary Sagna - who enjoyed a prolific career in the Premier League - has recently touched on the importance of Pep Guardiola’s side signing a left-back, and suggested one of the most exciting players in the position. IMAGO / Sportimage “They don’t have to target anywhere; they are complete in every position. Maybe left-back, if I had to cover one position. But still, they have been doing well. But left-back, they don’t have a natural left footer, so that would be the one position." Bacary Sagna continued by telling The Sun, "I like Theo Hernandez, he’s playing really well and has potential. He has a bright future." IMAGO / LaPresse

While the AC Milan defender was constantly linked with a switch to the Etihad Stadium ahead of next season, it is likely impossible that a move would still be on the cards after he signed a contract extension with the Italian giants until 2026 in February.

However, the French international’s decision to commit his future at the San Siro may not deter Manchester City’s plans to bolster the department, as Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail previously reported that Etihad officials may target a ‘less expensive’ left-back option, after signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

With names such as Tyrick Mitchell, Aaron Hickey, and Abner Vinicius also speculated with a switch to join Pep Guardiola’s side on several occasions, Manchester City could well have a plan B at left-back in store after news about Theo Hernandez’s contract extension was first revealed.

