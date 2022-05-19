Skip to main content

Manchester City to be Handed Genuine Premier League Trophy on Sunday While Liverpool Will Lift Replica, Reveals New Report

Premier League chief executive, Richard Masters will bring the genuine Premier League trophy with him to the Etihad Stadium for Manchester City's title decider against Aston Villa, while a replica will be present at Anfield, new details have revealed.

Much like during the 2018/19 Premier League season when the league title was decided on the final day, the same can be said for the current campaign, with Manchester City and Liverpool fighting for the coveted crown once again.

Pep Guardiola's side sit at the summit of the league table with a one-point advantage over the Reds, as the former faces Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa while the latter square up against Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

While a majority of the Manchester City fanbase are tense about their upcoming contest as their title dreams could potentially end in gut-wrenching fashion, the same cannot be said of a certain Premier League official, who seemingly believes Pep Guardiola’s side will be crowned champions.

As per a report by Sam Wallace of the Telegraph, the Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is set to be present at the Etihad Stadium with a genuine Premier League trophy, as Manchester City are in pole position to retain the title.

The report further details that a replica trophy, along with an identical presentation team, will be at Anfield in case Manchester City drop points against Villa and the Merseyside club beat Wolves to miraculously become Premier League champions.

The unwavering confidence in the current Premier League champions getting over the line against Aston Villa has further been boosted through the return of one defensive duo for the game.

England internationals Kyle Walker and John Stones both returned to full first-team training on Thursday morning, while Ruben Dias is seemingly deemed to be out for the weekend's clash.

The absences of the aforementioned trio were certainly felt against West Ham, as Jarrod Bowen took advantage of a defence that was composed of only one traditional centre-back in Aymeric Laporte.

However, Manchester City will look to bounce back after their 2-2 draw against the Hammers as they have the chance to win a staggering fourth Premier League title in five seasons in front of a packed out Etihad Stadium.

