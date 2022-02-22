Manchester City to Offer Support to Phil Foden and Family Members Following Physical and Verbal Attack at Manchester Boxing Arena

Manchester City will offer guidance to Phil Foden and his family after they were subject to physical abuse and violence at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday evening, according to a new report.

Phil Foden was harassed and verbally abused on a number of occasion whilst attending the fight between Kell Brook and Amir Khan at the weekend, as revealed by a video that has been widely circulated on social media since.

The footage showed Foden's mother being assaulted by a group of men and his partner being abused as well, which saw Manchester City express their 'shock and appal about the nature of the abuse and ensuing assault' in the aftermath of the incident.

The 21-year-old, who played the full 90 minutes in Manchester City's 3-2 defeat to Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, is set to return to training on Tuesday for the first time since the incident, according to Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail.

It has been reported that the club will speak to Foden and offer support to the England international and his family after what was a truly horrific experience for the forward.

Though Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have stated that they have not received a report of the attack yet, they are believed to be conducting further inquiries which could involve them reaching out to Foden and his family.

A statement released by Manchester City following the shocking incident involving Foden and his family on Saturday read: "The club is aware of a video which has circulated on social media showing Phil Foden and his family being harassed and abused.

"We are shocked and appalled about the nature of the abuse and ensuing assault on one of Phil’s family members. We will continue to give Phil and his family all the support and assistance they need."

