Manchester City confirm they will pay match day casual staff amid uncertainty following COVID-19 outbreak

Danny Lardner

Manchester City have told their staff that, despite the suspension of elite English football until further plans have been made, they will continue to be paid for the remainder of the regular season. 

The contact from City also contains an acknowledgement that this confirmation 'could have come sooner' after the club was criticized for leaving their staff insecure and without any knowledge of whether or not they would still maintain their income.

"It's like people are trying to ignore it, pretend that it isn't an issue," an unnamed staff worker told the Daily Mail earlier this month. "A lot of people are students at university or college and that income, however small it seems to the rich clubs, is important."

general-views-of-sport-venues-after-events-postponed-due-to-covid-19 copy

Included in the official club email to casual match day staff, the club stated:

"Although we would have liked to provide an update to you sooner, we also felt that it was important to thoroughly explore this issue in detail."

"As of today, we can confirm that directly engaged match day casual workers will be paid in full for the fixtures they were scheduled to work..."

Within said email, the club confirmed distribution of the payments to be made as follows: one in April to include the Arsenal and Burnley fixtures, and one in May to include Real Madrid, Liverpool, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Norwich.

The club store, as well as the ticket office and stadium tours, were all closed last Wednesday, leaving many casual staff members without work.

-----

