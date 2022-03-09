Manchester City to Reach Champions League Landmark, Kevin De Bruyne On The Verge of Surpassing David Silva - Man City vs Sporting CP Stat Preview (UCL Last-16 Second-Leg)

Manchester City and Sporting CP will go toe-to-toe in the second-leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, as the hosts begin the match with an unassailable 5-0 lead in the bag from the first-leg.

Coming off the back of reigning supreme in the Manchester derby with a 4-1 victory, Manchester City will certainly be in high spirits ahead of their last-16 tie in the Champions League against Sporting CP on Wednesday night.

Two goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez apiece capped off a devastating demonstration of the frightening levels Manchester City are capable of reaching, regardless of the opposition. With a 5-0 annihilation of Ruben Amorim’s side in the first-leg of tonight's reverse fixtures, the visitors from Portugal can attest to the aforementioned statement.

In their last five games, Sporting CP have won two, lost two and drawn one - a sign of their inconsistency after lifting the Primeira Liga title last season. However, they will have to put their topsy-turvy ways to one side to avoid being on the receiving end of a record-breaking battering.

As both sides prepare to lock horns for the final time this season, here are the fascinating and notable statistics worth keeping an eye out for throughout and ahead of Wednesday night's European clash.

Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez is only the second player in the Premier League to score 20 goals in all competitions so far this season. Riyad Mahrez has now scored 60 goals for Manchester City across all competitions - moving into the top-40 of the club's all-time top scorers. Kevin De Bruyne has scored away from home against every 'Big Six' team in the Premier League this season. John Stones has a 100% win rate in the Premier League so far this season.

Manchester City have the highest possession % out of any team in the English top-flight (67%).

Manchester City's 5-0 win against Sporting CP in the first-leg is the joint-biggest away win by a side in Champions League history.

Sporting CP

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo Antonio Adan ranks in the top 1% of goalkeepers in the top-five European leagues for post-shot expected goals per shot on target per 90 minutes (0.39). IMAGO / NurPhoto Paulinho is Sporting's highest scorer so far this term, with 12 goals across all competitions.

Sporting CP have lost all of their last three knock-out games in the Champions League - conceding 17 goals in total.

Ruben Amorim’s side have kept the most clean sheets in the Primeira Liga so far this season (14).

The Portuguese giants are winless in their last seven meetings against English opponents in European competition - with their last win dating back to the 2004/2005 UEFA Cup against Middlesborough.

Previous Meetings

In the three previous meetings between the two sides, Manchester City have won twice, and lost once against Sporting CP.

The last time these two sides met was in the first-leg of the Champions League last-16 tie, when Pep Guardiola’s side emerged 5-0 winners away from home.

Landmarks

IMAGO / Sportimage Kevin De Bruyne is one goal away from surpassing David Silva and Niall Quinn’s all-time goal totals for Manchester City across all competitions (77). IMAGO / Action Plus Ilkay Gundogan is one goal away from overtaking Shaun Wright-Phillips’ goal record at Manchester City across all competitions (46). IMAGO / PA Images Aymeric Laporte could make his 140th appearance for Manchester City in all competitions. IMAGO / PA Images Jack Grealish could make his debut in a Champions League knock-out tie against Sporting CP. IMAGO / Sportimage Raheem Sterling is one goal away from hitting 25 Champions League goals for Manchester City.

Manchester City vs Sporting CP in the Champions League last-16 second-leg will mark the Etihad club's 100th match in the competition.

