Manchester City To Seek Compensation For Departing Defender

Manchester City are reportedly going to be seeking compensation for outgoing centre-back Eric Garcia.

Eric Garcia, who joined from Barcelona’s academy in 2017, made his debut for the Manchester City in December 2018, and has since gone on to make 35 first-team appearances for the Blues.

The youngster has also been critically acclaimed by manager Pep Guardiola in recent weeks.

Despite starting in Manchester City’s disastrous defeat to Lyon in the Champions League last year, the 20 year-old is expected to return to his boyhood club in Spain when his contract expires this summer - after Barcelona were unable to agree a fee with Etihad officials to bring him back to the club last year.

However, Martin Blackburn of the Sun has now reported that Manchester City believe that they will be entitled to compensation for Eric Garcia’s pending transfer, under FIFA rules.

Eric Garcia has featured just nine times this season, with his last performance coming in Manchester City’s recent 3-2 loss to Brighton.

According to the report, it is though currently unknown what compensation Manchester City may be entitled to at this point, but any settlement will likely have to be decided in a tribunal.

The 20 year-old won’t be the only current Manchester City player moving on a free transfer to Barcelona this summer, with Pep Guardiola confirming reports on Sunday that the club’s all-time top goalscorer Sergio Aguero, will also be completing a transfer to the Catalonian club.

