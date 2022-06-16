Skip to main content
Manchester City to travel to West Ham for their opening fixture

The 2022/23 Premier League fixtures have been released this morning, with Manchester City first travelling to the capital to face West Ham United at the London Stadium.

The fixture is set to take place on Sunday 7th of August.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

If all goes according to the plan, this will be the first time we get to see Erling Haaland play for Manchester City in the Premier League, making his competitive debut depending on your stance on the Community Shield.

However, this will not be the easiest start for Pep Guardiola's City and his new Norwegian marksman, as the Hammers have proven to be a tricky opposition for the Sky Blues.

City came up against West Ham on three occasions last season, winning only one of them.

A 0-0 draw in the Carabao Cup meant penalties were required at the London Stadium, which saw West Ham Progress. Man City's league fixture away at West Ham also saw them drop almost costly points in the title race when they drew 2-2.

City managed to beat West Ham 2-1 at the Etihad thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho, but the Sky Blue's won't have home advantage during their opening fixture.

With David Moyes making West Ham's new home a tough place to go and get points, Pep Guardiola will be hoping his 2022/23 Manchester City Squad pack enough firepower to get the job done.

