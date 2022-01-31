Skip to main content

Manchester City 'Tracked' Everton Full-Back for a 'While' Prior to Premier League Transfer

Manchester City reportedly 'tracked' new Everton full-back recruit Vitaliy Mykolenko, for a sustained period of time prior to his move to Goodison Park, according to new information.

Joao Cancelo’s tremendous displays throughout the season under Pep Guardiola have ensured that the left-back position is, at present, not as much of a transfer priority as it may have been at one stage.

Despite operating in an unnatural role, the Portuguese international has rarely put a foot wrong throughout the 2021/22 campaign, making a strong case for being the most in-form left-back in Europe.

However, the ideal situation continues to remain that Joao Cancelo competes with Kyle Walker for the right-back spot, while Manchester City bring in a left-footer to take up the opposite berth.

As per an update by Lee Mc1878, new Everton signing Vitaliy Mykolenko had been ‘tracked’ for a while by Manchester City.

Read More

The Ukrainian left-back was certainly one of Europe’s hottest prospects in his position and could prove to be a crafty purchase by the Toffees in January.

However, in Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko, the Premier League champions have a pair of technically gifted players in their positions that fit Pep Guardiola’s requirements to a tee.

To add to that, both of Manchester City’s left-backs also have the ability to function as inverted full-backs, comfortably slotting into midfield and providing the side more control from both an offensive and a defensive point of view.

Despite the fact that Vitaliy Mykolenko’s talent is undeniable, the question remains whether he ticks the boxes to be a fit in a Pep Guardiola system. While City certainly require a left-back in the summer, it would take a gem of a player to slot into this side.

