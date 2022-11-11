Skip to main content
Manchester City Trio Picked For Portugal's World Cup Squad

Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva have all been picked by Fernando Santos for Portugal's World Cup squad.

The Qatar World Cup is approaching with the last game week for the major European Leagues being this upcoming weekend as the Premier League Champions take on Brentford in the early kick-off on Saturday.

They will be looking to put the pressure on Arsenal before club football takes a month break for the World Cup

Plenty of the national teams are releasing their final 26-man squads in preparation for one of the competition in Qatar which has disrupted the normal club football calendar due to it being too hot to play in the summer.

Portugal announced their side and manager Fernando Santos, who won them the European Championships in 2016, has picked Manchester City trio Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva.

Ruben Dias

City's star men will be in Qatar

It is not a surprise to see the trio picked by Santos as they have been key men for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City for a couple of years now.

This season Dias has had to cope with rotating a bit more though due to the signing of Manuel Akanji but he has still played 19 games in all competitions and will be starting for Portugal baring any late injuries.

Cancelo should also be starting right-back and will be looking to have a strong attacking influence on the side that is spearheaded by Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo who will be looking to win his first ever World Cup in what will likely be his last ever appearance in the finals.

Bernardo Silva is also expected start on the ride side of an attacking threesome behind Ronaldo.

