Man City Understand Champions League Group Stage Fate as Draw Pots Revealed - Chelsea, Man United, Liverpool Also Noted

With the qualifying rounds for this years UEFA Champions League campaign well under-way, each passing game provides a clarity over who Manchester City could draw in the group stages come the 26th of August.

Champions League winners Chelsea and Europa League winners Villarreal have joined the domestic champions of the six major European Leagues in Pot 1 this season.

With somewhat unlikely winners such as Atletico Madrid, Inter and Lille leading to a plethora of Europe's elite clubs lurking dangerously in Pot 2.

The seedings for Pots 3 and 4 will be finalised upon the completion of the final qualifying rounds.

Former Champions League/European Cup winners Porto and Ajax will be ones to avoid in Pot 3, with the return of European royalty in AC Milan in Pot 4 providing the prospect of some mouth watering group stage match-ups.

Pot 1:

Chelsea, Villarreal, Man City, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Lille, Sporting Lisbon

Pot 2:

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Man United, PSG, Liverpool, Sevilla, Dortmund

Pot 3:

Porto, Ajax, RB Leipzig, Atalanta, Zenit

Pot 4:

AC Milan, Wolfsburg

A loaded Pot 2 and tricky opponents already filling up pots 3 and 4 means that Pep Guardiola's sixth crack at European glory in Manchester may get off to a more eventful start than in previous seasons.

Manchester City's two tough group games against Porto last season mean that they will probably be the ones Pep Guardiola hopes to avoid in Pot 3, with Sevilla and Dortmund most likely the weakest in Pot 2.

AC Milan's long awaited return to Champions League football will provide a stunning spectacle in whichever group they are drawn in, with another opportunity to play at the famous San Siro perhaps on the cards for the Citizens after previously facing Atalanta.

Manchester City will learn their fate on the 26th of August, with the heartache of Porto fuelling a burning desire for European glory.

