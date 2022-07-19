Skip to main content

Official: Manchester City Unveil New Away Shirt For 2022/23 Campaign

Manchester City have revealed their new away kit ahead of the upcoming season. The club say the shirt has been designed in tribute to a legendary City team of a past era. 

The new shirt has been designed in tribute to the City side of 1969/1970, who won the 1969 FA Cup, 1970 League Cup, and the European Cup Winner's Cup. However, for newer Cityzens fans the kit is reminiscent of the away shirt the club wore in their first Premier League title-winning season of 2011/12.

The shirt was officially launched by Jack Grealish, Ederson, Erling Haaland, Kyle Walker, and City boss Pep Guardiola, who visited the NASA Space Centre in Houston in a video filmed for the club website

The shirt designed by Puma consists of diagonal black and red stripes, with a black collar and sleeves, in a nod to the City side of the early seventies. 

In a statement on their official website, the club confirmed that the shirt had been created as a show of respect to the legendary side, saying: "The new strip has been designed in tribute to one of the most successful eras in the club's history, sporting red and black stripes to reimagine the classic shirt worn in our 1969 FA Cup Final victory and the 1970 League and European Cup Winner' Cup final triumphs"

The Cityzens will debut their new strip in their pre-season friendly against Club America as the Sky Blues embark on their American tour. City are set to take on the Mexican side on 21 July in the first game of their pre-season tour. 

