Manchester City Unveil Sergio Aguero Statue on TENTH Anniversary of Legendary 93:20 Strike

A statue commemorating Sergio Aguero's iconic late winner against QPR on the final day of the 2011/12 Premier League campaign has been unveiled by Manchester City on Friday.

Sergio Aguero etched his name forever in Manchester City's history ten years ago on this day, when the Argentinian scored the goal that ended the Blues' 44-year wait for the league title.

The Premier League champions have unveiled statues representing club legends Vincent Kompany and David Silva over the past year for their contribution in making Manchester City one of the most successful clubs in world football of the past decade.

It was reported recently by Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail that Aguero will attend the official unveiling of his statue outside the Etihad Stadium on Friday, on the 10-year anniversary of undoubtedly the greatest moment in the club's history and the most epic finale to a title race in English football.

IMAGO / Colorsport City have at day break on Friday morning unveiled the statue constructed using thousands of welded pieces of galvanised steel by award-winning sculptor Andy Scott to commemorate a pivotal moment in the club's history that laid the foundations for the success that has followed since. Aguero, who departed the Etihad Stadium last summer as the club's greatest-ever goalscorer, said: “Truthfully, it is a very beautiful thing for me, to see myself 10 years ago is very moving," as quoted by Manchester City's official website. IMAGO / Colorsport "During those 10 years, I was able to win a lot of trophies and was able to help the club become one of the most important in the world. "I am very grateful to the club for making this statue in recognition of my football career in Manchester. It is something very special.” IMAGO / Colorsport With less than four minutes of stoppage time left, City needed to score once more against a relegation-threatened Queens Park Rangers side after Edin Dzeko headed in from David Silva's corner to make it 2-2. Up stepped Aguero, who had signed from Atletico Madrid at the start of the season, as he dropped deep to collect the ball from Nigel de Jong and played a quick exchange with Mario Balotelli and smashed the ball home at the near post to seal the Premier League title on goal difference for City.

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: “Sergio Aguero’s contribution to Manchester City in a defining era for the club cannot be overstated. He is without doubt one of the greatest players that has ever played the game.

"When our fans think of Sergio (Aguero), they are immediately drawn to the iconic moment of 93:20 and the goal that secured the club's first league title in 44 years, but as his record of 260 goals for the club demonstrates, his legacy and impact at Manchester City go far beyond that.

"It is only fitting that Sergio (Aguero) has been recognised with a statue of his own, in celebration and honour of his accomplishments in one of the most important chapters of Manchester City’s rich and long history.”

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube