Manchester City Using Connections to Help Celtic Bring in Brazilian Midfielder Vinicius Souza

Celtic are looking to recruit a midfielder in the summer transfer window and they are being assisted by Manchester City.

Ange Postecoglou has lost Nir Bitton (Maccabi Tel Aviv) and Tom Rogic (currently without a club) this summer putting a midfielder on his wish list according to Olly Dawes of HITC.

The Bhoys want Vinicius Souza who was playing for Flamengo in Brazil, before making the move to Belgium, signing for Lommel, a club involved in the City Football Group.

Souza is training with the Cityzens thanks to those ties with CFG after being loaned out to Mechelen last summer making 35 appearances in all competitions and the group owning a 60% stake in the player.

The connections between the Scottish and English Premier League champions run deep with Mark Lawwell now presiding over player recruitment at Parkhead, something he had done with CFG for over nine years previously and Postecoglou managing Yokohama F. Marinos before making the move to Glasgow in 2021.

The Daily Record claim that Celtic have told the Brazilian they won't wait around for ever with the players agent holding discussions with FC Schalke, Fenerbahce and Real Betis. If the 23-year-old wants to hold out for other clubs in Europe, whatever City or Celtic do may not make any difference.

This wouldn't be the first time that Celtic have chased a player under the CFG umbrella, back in 2019 they lost out to Aston Villa who got a deal over the line for Douglas Luiz who spent the previous season on loan at CFG owned Girona FC.

