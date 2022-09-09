Report: Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund WILL Go Ahead

It's been a turbulent 24 hours for English football since news of the Queen's passing broke, with this weekend's fixtures now officially cancelled as a 'mark of respect' to the monarch.

The Cityzens were set to take on an unbeaten Tottenham side in what would've likely been a fascinating contest and City's proposed clash against Wolves next week has also been thrown into doubt due to expected police shortages, with the Queen's funeral likely taking place next weekend.

This had left many wondering whether or not the Sky Blues' midweek Champions League fixture with Borussia Dortmund would go ahead, with the game set to be held at the Etihad.

IMAGO / Ulrich Hufnagel

However, it now appears that the game will be going ahead as scheduled, according to Simon Bajkowski of The Manchester Evening News. Bajkowski has reported that the game will go ahead and that it will still be held at the Etihad, despite many people speculating that the match would have to be played outside of England.

The match will prove to be an interesting prospect as former Dortmund man Erling Haaland will be playing against his former club for the first time since his departure.

The Norway striker has been in magnificent form since he arrived from Germany, scoring an astonishing 12 goals in eight games in all competitions thus far.

Former Dortmund players Manuel Akanji and Ilkay Gundogan will both also be facing off against their former side, with it also being the former's first match against his old club.

The Bundesliga club represent a much tougher challenge than City's previous Champions League opponents Sevilla, who are currently in free fall.

Die Borussen, in contrast, have had a positive start to the season, for the most part. The German outfit currently sit second in the table, one point above rivals Bayern Munich after winning four of their five games in the Bundesliga thus far.

However, the 'Black and Yellows' have still shown signs of weakness this season, encapsulated by their six-minute capitulation against Werder Bremen which resulted in a 3-2 loss.

Dortmund were 2-0 up and cruising after Raphael Guerreiro scored in the 77th minute but were left shellshocked when Bremen scored three goals in the 89th, 93rd and 95th minute to steal the three points.

So while this will prove to be a more difficult match for The Cityzens, it is still very much a game that they would still be expected to win.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: