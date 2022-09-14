Skip to main content
Manchester City vs Arsenal Fixture On October 19th Postponed

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester City vs Arsenal, which was set to take place on October 19th, has been postponed.

Manchester City were set to take on Arsenal on October 19th, in a fixture which was part of a tough run of games before the Premier League breaks for the World Cup.

The game has now been postponed, and won't be played on the original date. 

Manchester City return to Premier League action against Wolves on Saturday at 12.30pm, before the league breaks for the last international break before the World Cup begins in November.

Premier League

The Premier League have postponed the game until a later date.

The postponement of the fixture was announced this morning by both clubs. Pep Guardiola eluded to the possibility in his pre-match press conference yesterday, and it has now been confirmed.

The reason the game is postponed is due to the fact Arsenal's game on Thursday against PSV in the Europa League had to be postponed due to policing issues in London.

The Premier League released the following statement regarding the game.

"The Premier League has agreed with UEFA to postpone Arsenal’s Premier League match with Manchester City, originally due to be played on 19 October, to allow for Arsenal’s re-arranged UEFA Europa League match with PSV Eindhoven".

"Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven, originally scheduled to be played on Thursday 15 September, will now be played on Thursday 20 October, 18:00.

"A new date for the Arsenal v Manchester City fixture will be announced in due course."

Pep Guardiola

One less test for Pep Guardiola in an already tough October.

The game had to find a new date, and the Premier League worked with Arsenal to find the most suitable one. That date was October 19th against Manchester City.

The game currently has not been allocated a date in terms of rescheduling, but it will be announced in due course.

In terms of the fixture list for Manchester City from now until the World Cup begins in November, this is how it looks now.

Updated Fixture List:

Borussia Dortmund (H) Sept 14th

Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) Sept 17th

Manchester United (H) Oct 2nd

Copenhagen (H) Oct 5th

Southampton (H) Oct 8th

Copenhagen (A) Oct 11th

Liverpool (A) Oct 16th

Brighton (H) 22nd Oct

Dortmund (A) 25th Oct

Leicester City (A) 29th Oct

Sevilla (H) 2nd Nov

Fulham (H) 5th Nov

Chelsea (H) 8th Nov

Brentford (H) 12th Nov

