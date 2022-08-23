Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Referees And VAR

Manchester City take on Crystal Palace on Saturday at 3pm, and the referees and VAR officials have been announced by the PGMOL.

The officials played a big part on Saturday in Manchester City's 3-3 draw with Newcastle United. Pep Guardiola felt Jarred Gillett's decision to overturn his original red card on Kieran Trippier was wrong, and should have stayed as a red card.

The officials have been announced, and we have everything you need to know below.

Graham Scott will referee Manchester City vs Crystal Palace. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Referees and Officials:

The referee for the game will be Graham Scott. The English referee has taken charge of one game this season, and that was Brighton vs Newcastle United on the 13th of August.

The last Manchester City game Graham Scott took charge of was the 5-0 demolition of Norwich last season. He showed one yellow card in that game.

The assistants in the game are Harry Lennard and Adrian Holmes. The fourth official for the game is Darren Bond.

VAR

VAR was subject to massive controversy last week in the Manchester City vs Newcastle United game after Kieran Trippier's red card was over turned.

Manchester City will be hoping Simon Hooper, who is on VAR this week, will give them a bit more luck than last week.

The assistant VAR for the game is Steve Meredith.

Manchester City will hoping to get back to winning ways against Crystal Palace, after a wild draw against Newcastle United.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: