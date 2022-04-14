Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League Semi-Final Round Dates Confirmed

UEFA have confirmed the dates for the Champions League Semi-Finals, with Manchester City set to face Real Madrid following a 1-0 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side are set to make a return to the Spanish capital early next month, with a two-legged tie against Carlo Ancelotti's side standing between the Blues and a place in May's Champions League Final in Paris.

Manchester City secured their spot in the last-four of the competition for a second successive season, having reached a maiden Champions League Final last year, where the Blues suffered an agonising 1-0 defeat to fellow English side, Chelsea.

Guardiola's men overcame a troublesome and dramatic Atletico Madrid over two legs to confirm their spot in the semi-final stage, with their 1-0 aggregate win over Diego Simeone's side marred by violent scenes at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night.

Kevin De Bruyne's 70th minute strike at the Etihad Stadium last week ultimately proved to be the difference between the Premier League and La Liga Champions, as Atletico Madrid capitulated and found themselves at the centre of several altercations in the second-leg this week.

IMAGO / Action Plus Manchester City, who are also looking to win both the Premier League and FA Cup this season, now face a tricky test against the current La Liga leaders, who knocked out holders Chelsea with a thrilling 5-4 aggregate victory on Tuesday. IMAGO / ANP UEFA have since confirmed that Manchester City will welcome Real Madrid to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 26th April in the first-leg of the Champions League semi-final, before travelling to the Spanish capital for the second-leg on Wednesday 4th May. Both matches will kick-off at 20:00 BST, with the the semi-final ties coming in between Premier League games against Watford, Leeds United, and Newcastle United. IMAGO / PA Images

The two sides last met in the last-four of the Champions League back in 2016, when the Spanish side beat a Manchester City side led by Manuel Pellegrini 1-0 on aggregate.

Most recently, Manchester City dumped the 13-time winners of the competition out in 2020, with a stunning 4-2 aggregate victory - winning 2-1 at both the Santiago Bernabéu and Etihad Stadium.

The winners of the semi-final will face either Liverpool or Villarreal in the Champions League Final, after Jurgen Klopp's side knocked out Benfica and Unai Emery's side shocked Bayern Munich with a 2-1 win - including a 1-0 win at the Allianz Arena.

