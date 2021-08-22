Man City Were "Highly Motivated", According to Norwich City Manager

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has said that it "was a tough day to face Manchester City," after his side were thrashed by the Premier League Champions.

The Blues bounced back from Sunday's 1-0 loss to Spurs with a 5-0 thrashing of newly promoted Norwich City, as Pep Guardiola's side entertained a full capacity Etihad Stadium for the first time in eighteen months.

Goals from Jack Grealish, Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and an own goal by Canaries goalkeeper Tim Krul, ensured a 5-0 victory for Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

When reflecting on the 5-0 loss, Norwich City boss Daniel Farke, who had been highly praised by Pep Guardiola in the build-up to the fixture, admitted that Saturday was a "tough day" to come up against the Premier League Champions.

READ MORE: Harry Kane holds 'fear' over Man City switch this summer

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva's summer intentions made clear amid uncertainty

Speaking post-match, Daniel Farke said, "It was a tough day today to face Manchester City, in the first time in two years they are allowed to play in front of an excited home crowd, and the first time after they won the title."

“They presented their silverware today and were highly motivated with a point to prove after an unlucky result in the first game day for them."

Farke, who successfully beat Manchester City 3-2 in September 2019, has now suffered back-to-back 5-0 losses away to the Blues, as he revealed that his squad had "prepared the whole week" for their trip to Manchester.

READ MORE: Harry Kane employs new PR firm amid Man City transfer links

READ MORE: Club president provides damning valuation amid City interest in striker

Reflecting on the reasons for Norwich's 5-0 defeat, Farke spoke of City's style of play, as he said "we prepared the whole week because City always plays like this, with a chipped ball or low pass behind the last row and the right winger tries to be there with the movement."

"I wish we defended those situations with a bit more individual quality but we didn’t today so we have to accept the loss.”

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra