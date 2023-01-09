Manchester City Will Face Arsenal In The FA Cup

The FA Cup draw was done before Manchester City took on Chelsea in the third round of the competition with both sides knowing that if they won a match against either Oxford United or Arsenal would await them.

Pep Guardiola's side strolled past Chelsea beating the two-time European Champions 4-0 with a Riyad Mahrez brace, a Julian Alvarez penalty and a lovely team move which was finished off by Phil Foden.

Manchester City had to wait until the next day to see who they would come up against as the Premier League leaders travelled to Oxford to take on the League 1 side for a Monday night kick-off.

Mikel Arteta's team were looking to avoid one of the upsets of the round and it took them until the second half to open the deadlock.

Arsenal battle past Oxford United to set up 'Big Six' FA Cup fourth round tie

It was a tough battle in the first half for The Gunners as Oxford United stayed stern at the back making sure they did not concede any big chances.

However it wasn't long until Arsenal broke the deadlock after the interval as Mohamed Elneny headed in Fabio Viera's free-kick.

Viera was at the heart of the second goal as well as he played through Eddie Nketiah who put the game to bed with his first of the evening then he got his brace shortly after with Gabriel Martinelli getting the assist.

The fourth round between the top two sides in the country will be played on the 28th January.

