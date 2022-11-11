Manchester City Will Face Liverpool In The Carabao Cup

Manchester City will take on Liverpool in the fourth round of the League Cup at the Etihad Stadium.

Dion Dublin and Peter Schmeichel done the draw live on Sky Sports after Manchester United defeated Aston Villa 4-2 to secure their place in the next round.

City already had to play one of their 'Big Six' rivals to book their place into the next round as they took on Chelsea winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez.

Liverpool secured their place into the fourth round on penalties after a 0-0 draw with League One Derby County.

IMAGO / PA Images

The game will be played the day after the World Cup final so both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp may have to contend with weakened sides as a lot of their players will not have been back from international duty for a long time.

Manchester City have already played Liverpool twice this season already and on both occasions the Premier League Champions lost.

They were beaten 3-1 in the Community Shield and then lost their first league game of the season at Anfield 1-0 courtesy of a Mo Salah goal.

Guardiola will be hoping that it will be third time lucky for his side come December 19th.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Two important City attackers who should be fit and ready for that game will be Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez who will not be at the World Cup due to their respective countries, Norway and Algeria, not qualifying.

City's last game before the tournament in Qatar is against Brentford in the Premier League.

