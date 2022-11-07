Skip to main content
Manchester City Will Face RB Leipzig In The Champions League

(Photo by IMAGO / Contrast)

Manchester City found out their next opponents in the Champions League will be German side RB Leipzig in the round of 16 draw.

Manchester City had an unbeaten Champions League group stage topping their group against Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and FC Copenhagen.

They done the double over Sevilla whilst drawing 0-0 in both away games against FC Copenhagen and Borussia Dortmund meaning they finished on 14 points overall.

The Premier League Champions had the chance to come up against any one of the second placed teams in the groups apart from Liverpool due to being from the same country.

Club Brugge, Inter Milan, Eintracht Frankfurt, AC Milan, RB Leipzig and PSG were the sides that City could have got with RB Leipzig being the team that Pep Guardiola has been tasked with taking on.

Christopher Nkuku

In group F Leipzig finished on 12 points just one point behind the holders of the competition Real Madrid whom they beat in the reverse fixture 3-2 at their ground proving they can take on the best teams.

Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic were also in their group with the German side doing the double over the Scottish Champions but they did lose 4-1 against the Ukranian side.

Marco Rose's side currently sit in 6th place in the Bundesliga on 22 points and have gone unbeaten in their last six league games.

Timo Werner re-joined the club in the summer from Chelsea and has scored nine goals since with Christopher Nkunku up top with him who has scored 16 goals, so they will be Manchester City's biggest threat during the two legs which will take place in February and March.

