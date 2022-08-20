Manchester City Will Never Be Manchester United Says Gary Neville

Manchester City have started the campaign in perfect fashion wining their first two games against West Ham United and Bournemouth as they look to try and win their third Premier League title on the bounce however Gary Neville believes that they will never be like Manchester United.

The Red Devils have started the season with a new manager which has not stopped the utter disarray that the club is in as they have lost their opening two games of the league season with a humiliating 4-0 battering against Brentford.

Neville played 600 games for Manchester United IMAGO / News Images

In the past ten years United have not been competing for the big two major honours whilst City have yet Neville still believes his former side will always be bigger than their neighbours.

Speaking on The Diary Of A CEO's YouTube channel he said: "Pep Guardiola is a genius, the football is mesmerising. The operation is slick.

"It will bring criticism from football fans and Man City fans, but it’ll never, ever be Man United.

"It can win more trophies but it can never be bigger in scale or size. It doesn’t have the roots, the history."

During his playing days Neville only last twice to City in 13 appearances but that was before they were a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League and European football.

Whether Manchester City will ever overtake United's overall honours remains to be seen but at the moment City are streets ahead of their closest rivals.

