Report: 'Optimism'- Manchester City Winger Riyad Mahrez Likely To Extend Contract

Riyad Mahrez has moved a step closer to extending his Manchester City contract, it has been reported. The Algerian winger is heading into the last year of his contract but his current employers are said to be keen to keep hold of the 31-year-old.

Despite his contractual situation the feeling has always been Mahrez would stay at City. It now seems increasingly likely that Raheem Sterling will be the winger who is offloaded, with Mahrez staying put.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Algerian international was an important part of City's title winning campaign last season, despite being used mainly as a rotation option. Mahrez pitched in with 16 goal contributions in 28 appearances, starting in only 15 of these games.

The former African Footballer of the Year is heading into the final year of his deal but it now appears his contractual situation should be resolved. Foot Mercato are reporting that negotiations between City and Mahrez have advanced and that "optimism seems to be in order."

The report also divulges more information on Mahrez' new contract, stating that it is likely to be short-term extension. Not offering the Algerian a longer term deal may appear harsh, but given his age it is arguably a smart move by City, as its not out of the question the 31-year-old may start to decline in the coming years.

You'd have to imagine the Algerian's current market value may have also been a factor in this decision- at 31 and in the last year of his contract, it is unlikely City would have been able to demand a high fee off any interested club. However, the fee they can demand for 27-year-old Raheem Sterling would likely be much more substantial, and may be why they opted to offload him and keep Mahrez.

