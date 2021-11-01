Man City Winger Reveals Injury to Left Leg - Problem Will 'Most Likely' Rule Him Out Until 2022

Manchester City have sustained yet another injury to their academy system, which will undoubtedly affect the first-team squad, this time to rising winger Samuel Edozie.

The former Millwall youngster was thrown into the limelight earlier on this season, scoring several goals for Pep Guardiola's side during their pre-season preparations for the 2021/2022 campaign.

Following three goals in as many pre-season matches, Edozie firmly established himself as one of the so-called 'one to watch' players amongst coaches and fans of the football club for the new campaign.

However, while the new season was expected to be a breakthrough year for the teenage forward, Samuel Edozie has announced on his personal Instagram page that he has sustained a serious injury.

Writing on Instagram on Monday night, the 18 year-old London-born winger stated, "Unfortunately, I have suffered an injury which will most likely keep me out until 2022."

"However, I will be back soon, stronger than ever," Edozie stated.

Samuel Edozie made his first competitive appearance for Pep Guardiola's senior set-up at the very start of the ongoing campaign, during the Community Shield defeat to Leicester City at Wembley.

There is plenty of excitement and expectation amongst the fanbase at the club, with many deeming Edozie to become the next bright talent to emerge following the success of the likes of Phil Foden, Liam Delap, James McAtee, and Cole Palmer.

However, that excitement will now have to be put on hold, as Edozie focuses his next few months on recovering sufficiently to reemerge within Pep Guardiola and the Manchester City academy system's plans.

The academy system will likely be frustrated by the unfortunate news surrounding Edozie, having only just brought Liam Delap back to the field following a lengthy lay-off through injury.

